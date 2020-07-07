Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Abbotsford’s Tabor Home

Surrey/Abbotsford – Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Tabor Home, a long term care facility in Abbotsford operated by Tabor Home Society.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this site.

To support this contracted service provider, Fraser Health took a number of actions during their outbreak. With the support of a rapid response team at the site, Fraser Health implemented enhanced control measures, such as:

Allowing only essential visitors

Restricting staff and resident movement in the facility

Enhancing cleaning and infection control measures

Communicating with patients, residents, staff and families to address questions and advise on next steps

Providing twice a day screening of all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities. Fraser Health has also deployed more than 480 people including care staff and our rapid response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at each site. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

