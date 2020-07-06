TWU Volleyballers To Train With National Team

Langley – Trinity Western’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams will once again be well-represented with Volleyball Canada, as six Spartans, including incoming and current, were named to Canada’s 2020 age-group virtual training groups.
The men’s U21 group includes current Spartan Mathias Elser (Calgary) along with Jackson Corneil (Surrey, B.C.), who is set to join the Spartans this fall, while the men’s U19 roster includes future Spartans Aaron Elser (Calgary) and Liam Remple (Vernon, B.C.). For the Mathias Elser, this will mark his third summer with the U21 program, having played with the national side at the NORCECA U21 Championship in 2018 and at both the U21 Pan American Cup and U21 World Championship in 2019.
The women’s U20 group features incoming Spartans Kaylee Plouffe (Sherwood Park, Alta.) and Kendra Kern (Edmonton). Both Plouffe and Kern represented Canada at last summer’s FIVB U18 World Championship.
Team Canada has prepared the program to further connect, educate, and continue the development of the selected athletes as Canada looks towards World Championship qualification in 2021.
The athletes will be engaged through various sessions in July and August including support from Team Canada staff on technical, tactical, physical, and mental skill development.
U19 Men Roster
Blackmore, Teyven ON
Breton, Jacob AB
Desfossés, Xavier QC
Dueck, Jonah MB
Elser, Aaron AB
Grahame, Spencer MB
Greves, Mason AB
Greves, Logan AB
Hildebrandt, Simon MB
Kropp, Kendall AB
Levinson, Quinn ON
Love, Jeremy MB
Mellon, Owen ON
Mills, Brendan ON
Mitrovic, Nikola ON
Musschoot, Lucas SK
Obi, John Paul MB
Phillips, Julien NB
Purdie, Spencer AB
Raheem, Azim ON
Rainville, Jacob ON
Remple, Liam BC
Rocheleau, Liam ON
Rose, Jaxon MB
Sarich, Easton ON
Schoenherr, Cory ON
Schweyer, Jacob ON
Taub, Nick AB
Taub, Conaire AB
Varga, Skyler SK
Coaching Staff:
Lead Coach: Mike Hawkins (BC)
Assistant Coaches: Brock Davidiuk (AB), Matt Krueger (BC), Jared Brown (MB)
U21 Men Roster
Abrams, Steven ON
Brandsma, Cole BC
Byam, Chris AB
Christensen, Zach ON
Cooper, Sam ON
Corneil, Jackson BC
Donovan, Michael ON
Duerksen, James MB
Duncanson, Cole ON
Elser, Mathias AB
Fadare, Josh ON
Fast, Isaak MB
Funk, Tyler AB
Gratton, Maxime ON
Heslinga, Isaac ON
Ketryzinski, Cole ON
King, Alex ON
Koskie, Darian MB
Kristjanson, Liam MB
Lockie, Jon MB
Neuls, Bryce AB
Portelance, Jonathan QC
Siksna, Erik ON
Tompkins, Dax ON
Vincett, James AB
Wiebe, Grayden AB
Young, Jackson ON
Coaching Staff:
Lead Coach: Ryan Marsden (AB)
Assistant Coaches: Ian Eibbitt (ON), Gabriel De Groot (ON)
U20 Women Roster
Austin, Presly, AB
Bedosky, Brenna, MB
Bush, Emoni, BC
D’Acre, Victoria, ON
Duchesneau, Hannah, ON
Gadomski, Anna, ON
Georgiadis, Katerina, ON
Gingera, Scarlett, AB
Kern, Kendra, AB
Kolody, Justine, MB
Lee, Phoenix, ON
Lemire, Aimee, ON
McKinnon, Emma, ON
Murmann, Julia, ON
Pantovic, Katarina, BC
Pastor, Lauren, ON
Plouffe, Kaylee, AB
Pollock, Jenna, ON
Saris, Madyson, ON
Siksna, Amanda, ON
Smrek, Anna, ON
Stewart, Mary, ON
Vydykhan, Talia, NB
Coaching Staff:
Head Coach: Scott Koskie (MB)
Asst Coach: Jennifer Nielson (ON), Jimmy El-Turk (ON)
Statistician: Nathan Janzen (ON)
Therapist: Geoff Mabey (NB)
Team Manager: Dale Melnick (ON)
