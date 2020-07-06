TWU Volleyballers To Train With National Team

Langley – Trinity Western’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams will once again be well-represented with Volleyball Canada, as six Spartans, including incoming and current, were named to Canada’s 2020 age-group virtual training groups.

The men’s U21 group includes current Spartan Mathias Elser (Calgary) along with Jackson Corneil (Surrey, B.C.), who is set to join the Spartans this fall, while the men’s U19 roster includes future Spartans Aaron Elser (Calgary) and Liam Remple (Vernon, B.C.). For the Mathias Elser, this will mark his third summer with the U21 program, having played with the national side at the NORCECA U21 Championship in 2018 and at both the U21 Pan American Cup and U21 World Championship in 2019.

The women’s U20 group features incoming Spartans Kaylee Plouffe (Sherwood Park, Alta.) and Kendra Kern (Edmonton). Both Plouffe and Kern represented Canada at last summer’s FIVB U18 World Championship.

Team Canada has prepared the program to further connect, educate, and continue the development of the selected athletes as Canada looks towards World Championship qualification in 2021.

The athletes will be engaged through various sessions in July and August including support from Team Canada staff on technical, tactical, physical, and mental skill development.

U19 Men Roster

Blackmore, Teyven ON

Breton, Jacob AB

Desfossés, Xavier QC

Dueck, Jonah MB

Elser, Aaron AB

Grahame, Spencer MB

Greves, Mason AB

Greves, Logan AB

Hildebrandt, Simon MB

Kropp, Kendall AB

Levinson, Quinn ON

Love, Jeremy MB

Mellon, Owen ON

Mills, Brendan ON

Mitrovic, Nikola ON

Musschoot, Lucas SK

Obi, John Paul MB

Phillips, Julien NB

Purdie, Spencer AB

Raheem, Azim ON

Rainville, Jacob ON

Remple, Liam BC

Rocheleau, Liam ON

Rose, Jaxon MB

Sarich, Easton ON

Schoenherr, Cory ON

Schweyer, Jacob ON

Taub, Nick AB

Taub, Conaire AB

Varga, Skyler SK

Coaching Staff:

Lead Coach: Mike Hawkins (BC)

Assistant Coaches: Brock Davidiuk (AB), Matt Krueger (BC), Jared Brown (MB)

U21 Men Roster

Abrams, Steven ON

Brandsma, Cole BC

Byam, Chris AB

Christensen, Zach ON

Cooper, Sam ON

Corneil, Jackson BC

Donovan, Michael ON

Duerksen, James MB

Duncanson, Cole ON

Elser, Mathias AB

Fadare, Josh ON

Fast, Isaak MB

Funk, Tyler AB

Gratton, Maxime ON

Heslinga, Isaac ON

Ketryzinski, Cole ON

King, Alex ON

Koskie, Darian MB

Kristjanson, Liam MB

Lockie, Jon MB

Neuls, Bryce AB

Portelance, Jonathan QC

Siksna, Erik ON

Tompkins, Dax ON

Vincett, James AB

Wiebe, Grayden AB

Young, Jackson ON

Coaching Staff:

Lead Coach: Ryan Marsden (AB)

Assistant Coaches: Ian Eibbitt (ON), Gabriel De Groot (ON)

U20 Women Roster

Austin, Presly, AB

Bedosky, Brenna, MB

Bush, Emoni, BC

D’Acre, Victoria, ON

Duchesneau, Hannah, ON

Gadomski, Anna, ON

Georgiadis, Katerina, ON

Gingera, Scarlett, AB

Kern, Kendra, AB

Kolody, Justine, MB

Lee, Phoenix, ON

Lemire, Aimee, ON

McKinnon, Emma, ON

Murmann, Julia, ON

Pantovic, Katarina, BC

Pastor, Lauren, ON

Plouffe, Kaylee, AB

Pollock, Jenna, ON

Saris, Madyson, ON

Siksna, Amanda, ON

Smrek, Anna, ON

Stewart, Mary, ON

Vydykhan, Talia, NB

Coaching Staff:

Head Coach: Scott Koskie (MB)

Asst Coach: Jennifer Nielson (ON), Jimmy El-Turk (ON)

Statistician: Nathan Janzen (ON)

Therapist: Geoff Mabey (NB)

Team Manager: Dale Melnick (ON)