KiSS Radio (CKKS FM) Must Remain A “Chilliwack” Station, Not “Vancouver” – CRTC

Chilliwack/Vancouver (With files from Canadian Radio News) – An application by Rogers to move the originating station status from CKKS 107.5 in Chilliwack to CKKS-2 104.9 in Vancouver has been rejected even though programming for the station has technically originated in Vancouver for the past 20 years.

It was an odd situation with the CRTC considering it as a new station application for Vancouver rather than simply reassigning the status of a rebroadcaster. A market capacity study was then launched. Bell, Corus, and Stingray filed a joint intervention opposing the application and the CRTC recognized their arguments.

Programming for KISS RADIO will continue to originate from CKKS-2 104.9 in Vancouver even though the station is technically considered a rebroadcaster.

CKKS-2 in Vancouver operates with 31,000 watts while the “so called” originating station CKKS 107.5 in Chilliwack only operates with 640 watts.

The frequencies of 104.9 and 107.5 were the original STAR FM in the 80’s through 1999, then owned by Bill Coombs and Fraser Valley Broadcasting. They were later sold, along with Radio Max (CFVR/CKMA, CHWK AM, CKGO) to Rogers.

CRTC DECISION:

https://crtc.gc.ca/eng/archive/2020/2020-216.htm