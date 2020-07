Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets have posted ticket pricing for individual games and for season tickets for the upcoming (inaugural) season. To get on the season ticket wait list please email Chilliwackjets@gmail.com

This is first come first serve.

The team will play out of the Sardis Sports Complex.

Chilliwack Jets website is live. Visit site for stats, news updates, registrations and more. https://t.co/DTvSWxF0mN — Chilliwack Jets (@ChilliwackJets) July 4, 2020