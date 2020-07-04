Celebration 125: Podcast with Art Green on his life in the Agassiz-Harrison Valley (VIDEO)

Kent (John Henry Oliver) – Celebration 125: Podcast with Art Green on his life in the Agassiz-Harrison Valley. During 2020 we are celebrating the District of Kent’s 125th anniversary, in part, by featuring various guests or longtime residents of the area who have stories to share. Art Green and his parents and siblings grew up in the shadow of Green Mountain, blessed to live in this special place. Art is in conversation with John Henry Oliver.