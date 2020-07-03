Freshet 2020 – FVRD Says Mission Gauge At Highest Level So Far This Season

Fraser Valley (FVRD) – The Fraser River at Mission reached its highest level of the season at 5.91 m on the morning of Monday, June 29. Flows and water levels are beginning to recede; however, heavy rainfall in the Fraser River headwaters is leading to an overall rise of the Fraser River throughout the weekend with peaks expected on Monday or Tuesday next week. The Mission gauge is at 5.63 m as of 11:04 am today.

Properties outside of the dike system may be impacted if water flows over the bank. We have notified residents living on properties outside the dike system to prepare for potential floods and 20 properties in Electoral Area C and 18 properties in Electoral Area G remain on alert. Properties within the dike system are not expected to be heavily impacted.

Please use extra caution around creeks and rivers as the water is high and fast-moving. We advise you to keep your distance from potentially unstable river banks and strongly discourage recreation activities on the riverside and the dike at this time. The riverside trail and off-leash dog park at Island 22 Regional Park are closed to due high water. Dewdney Regional Park is also closed due to high water.

FVRD recommends coming up with an emergency plan if you do not already have one in place. Visit the PreparedBC website for helpful tips about flood preparedness.

Residents currently under evacuation alert and those living in high-risk undiked areas of the Fraser River can obtain sandbags and assistance by calling the EOC at 604-798-5369.