Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 14, “Nancy with the Laughing Face!”…looking like an earless bunny … (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – What starts off so promising quickly devolves into turmoil as Nancy Guitar is released from quarantine and into the wild Chilliwack Tonight! set, in the coveted (stage) right side seat!

Special guests this week include Bradley William Gionet bringing with him “Dolly Parton”, to talk about “Christmas in July”!

Musical guest is the extremely talented Ben Cottrill with his song “Red Wing Blackbird” from the Artists in Isolation CD from Rosewood Studio & Production!

Your favourite segments are back this week, including ‘Wackword, Weather Guy with Caleb Danworth ( #ChilliwackTwilight! – WHAT?!), CT’s Opposite News (with breaking news on the Cliff Prang – Actor, Comedian & Talker Guy/George Clooney story), and a RETURN of “In The Beforetimes”! Lots going on! OH and… #PromotoryPrangler

Thanks to our cast and crew, Chris Fassbender, Don Lehn, Nancy Guitar, John Barson, Scott Aeschlimann, Wayne Bjorge!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™