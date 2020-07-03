Chill N Chat! Episode 6 (with Trish and Jenny) “Kelownaversaries!” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley/Kelowna – Trish & Jenny celebrate their Anniversaries (only one day apart!) in style with their amazing tour of WINE COUNTRY – Kelowna, and the Okanagan!

Watch the amazing places they visit, the food, the fun and oh, the wine!

Special interviews and tours with Sommelier Bram Bolwijn, Pole Walker Sheri Simpson, and….ANOTHER JENNY tests for a new “Jenny N Jenny” talk show! (Trish’s none-to-pleased!)

