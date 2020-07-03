Chill N Chat! Episode 6 (with Trish and Jenny) “Kelownaversaries!” (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 3, 2020

Fraser Valley/Kelowna – Trish & Jenny celebrate their Anniversaries (only one day apart!) in style with their amazing tour of WINE COUNTRY – Kelowna, and the Okanagan!

Watch the amazing places they visit, the food, the fun and oh, the wine!

Special interviews and tours with Sommelier Bram Bolwijn, Pole Walker Sheri Simpson, and….ANOTHER JENNY tests for a new “Jenny N Jenny” talk show! (Trish’s none-to-pleased!)

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chill N Chat! Episode 6 (with Trish and Jenny) “Kelownaversaries!” (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.