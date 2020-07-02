Chilliwack Fire – Second Suspicious Reece Ave Fire At Same Vacant Home In A Month

Chilliwack – Early Thursday morning ( July 2 @12:30 AM) Chilliwack Fire was alerted to a report of a structure fire in the 46000 block of Reece Avenue.

Fire crews from Halls 1,4, 5and 6 responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered a detached garage with heavy flames and smoke showing

The majority of the fire was knocked down within an hour of the arrival of fire crews.

The garage sustained heavy fire damage, a nearby fence and cedar hedging were also damaged by the fire.

No one was hurt but this fire is under investigation. This is the seond fire call at this residents ( a vacant home) in the past month.