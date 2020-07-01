Vedder Canal West Dyke Gate Access Opens Canada Day – July 1

Chilliwack – As of July 1, 2020, the following gate accesses along the West Dyke of the Vedder Canal will be closed overnight from 10:00pm to 6:00am:

West Dyke access at Keith Wilson Road on the south and north side

West Dyke access at Yale Road

West Dyke access off of Industrial Way

Signage with hours of access and a phone number to call if you are locked in will be installed at the gates. For additional information, please contact our Operations Department.

City of Chilliwack

In the past, the area from the McGillivray Drainage Pump Station to the Greendale Stockpile south of Keith Wilson Road was closed to vehicles May 1 – July 1 each year. The City, working with the Fraser Valley Salmon Society (FVSS), Fraser Valley Illegal Dumping Alliance (FVIDA) and the Chilliwack Parks and Trails Advisory Committee, will no longer proceed with the annual full closure. Daily closures will replace the previous full closure as of July 1, 2020.