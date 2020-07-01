Premier Horgan on New Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) Coming Into Force

Victoria – Premier John Horgan and Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness, have issued the following statement in response to the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) coming into force:

“We’re pleased to see that the CUSMA is now in force.

“A long-term trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico represents certainty and stability for B.C. businesses, workers, investors, traders and innovators as we build back our economy in the midst of a global pandemic.

“The agreement preserves Canada’s important preferential access to the U.S. and Mexico, allowing hard-working British Columbians to continue to take advantage of opportunities in many economic sectors.

“The agreement will maintain reliable rules for conducting trade and includes improved labour and environmental provisions. It also retains the independent dispute resolution system.

“This final step in the agreement process fulfills the commitment made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to ensuring Canadian competitiveness in international markets and their dedicated efforts to negotiate a fair deal for Canadians.”