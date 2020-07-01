Abbotsford’s Virtual Canada Day – July 1

Abbotsford – When in doubt, go virtual. That is what will happen for the Canada Day July 1 festivities in Abbotsford.

Calling all artists! Participate in the Canada Day 2021 Theme and Artwork Contest by coming up with a theme, designing a poster, and entering to win! The winning theme and artwork will be used on the Canada Day 2021 City of Abbotsford website, marketing materials and event T-shirts.

The Canada Day 2021 Theme & Artwork contest will be accepting submissions until June 15, 2020. Once submitted, your design will be reviewed by the City of Abbotsford Canada Day committee.

The committee will narrow down the designs to their TOP 5 choices which will be shared online at letstalkabbotsford.ca/canadaday2021 on July 1, 2020. The community will vote for their favourite for the entire month of July!

That’s not all ! You pet can be involved.

celebrate our loving companions as well as Canada’s Birthday with Abbotsford’s first Virtual Pet Parade!



All pets living in Abbotsford are welcome to join the Virtual Pet Parade! Dogs, cats, snakes, cows, llamas… you name it!



Submit a 10 second video of your pet strutting their stuff or a picture of them showing off their Canadian pride! All submissions will be reviewed by Parade Judges who will select a Pet Parade Winner and award prizes for Best Canadian Spirit!