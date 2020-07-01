2020 Chilliwack Canada Day In Person Celebrations Cancelled – Going Virtual With Contest

Chilliwack – Oh! Canada! Oh! Chilliwack !

Following the direction of BC’s provincial health officer, the City of Chilliwack is cancelling the 2020 Canada Day IN PERSON celebrations.

The Provinces Top Doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently stated that she does not expect to lift the public health order prohibiting mass gatherings this summer. The full day celebration, typically held on July 1 in Townsend Park, will not proceed this year in order to adhere to the public health orders, and to encourage physical distancing.

“We continue to follow the directions of Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s provincial health officer, in order to keep our residents safe,” said Mayor Popove. “I know this is disappointing for many, and I hope our residents will still find ways to enjoy the holiday safely.”

BUT, where this is a patriotic will, THERE IS A WAY !

7 PM Anthem Singing

Join the rest of the Lower Mainland at 7 pm on July 1 in singing O Canada from wherever you are! Show your Canadian spirit from your balcony, front lawn, the top of Mt. Thom, or anywhere else you might be this Canada Day!

Virtual Canada Day Contest

Enter our Virtual Canada Day Contest by sharing your celebration for a chance to win one of six $50 gift cards or the grand prize of a one-month family membership to the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre and Cheam Leisure Centre.

Here’s How to Enter:

Step 1: Take pictures while you safely celebrate Canada Day in your own bubble!

Step 2: Email community@chilliwack.com before July 17, 2020 with:

a photo and brief description of how you celebrated Canada Day

contest entrant’s full name, address, and phone number

Contest rules and details:

One entry per person.

Entrants must be a resident of the City of Chilliwack.

Contest is open to residents of all ages but entries must be submitted by an adult who is 18 years of age or older.

Contest entries will be received starting July 1, 2020 and ending July 17, 2020.

Winners will be contacted and announced by August 1, 2020.

All contest entries submitted give permission to the City of Chilliwack to use the information included in their entry for marketing and promotional purposes including photos and descriptions and names of contest winners.

Contact information will be used only to contact contest winners and will otherwise be kept confidential.



For more ideas on how to celebrate our great nation this year, check out the Government of Canada’s vitual show schedule and celebration kit at canada.ca/canadaday!

For more ideas to stay connected while apart, visit chilliwack.com/connect.