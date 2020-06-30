Manning Park – Here are some current photos of the sub-alpine meadows. Although it’s opening up this weekend, you will still encounter snow on the trails!
It is really important that you follow the trail, even if it is covered in snow. If you step off the trail in the fragile ecosystem of the sub-alpine meadows, the trail gets braided and it does not recover!
Manning Park Warning – Respect The Trails and Conditions (PICTURES)
