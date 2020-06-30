Freshet Update From Abbotsford’s Mayor

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun posted information and photos on the 2020 Freshet to Facebook. While the water is slowly going down, due care is still needed on the rover banks.

Be alert! The mighty muddy #FraserRiver is running high.

2020 Freshet Update from the City of Abbotsford – City Hall:

https://www.abbotsford.ca/…/Announc…/2020+Freshet+Update.pdf

Previous seepage pools/ freshet seasons:

www.abbotsford.ca/rldi

Info on the snow survey/freshet season:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/drought-floo…/river-forecast-centre

For real-time river level information at the Mission Bridge (Station 08MH024), please visit:

https://wateroffice.ec.gc.ca/report/real_time_e.html…