Fraser River Remains High, Past Freshet (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley (Chris Gadsden, Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society) – Old Orchard Road Monday (June29) morning, at the west end of Chilliwack Mountain. The Fraser River, I predict, has peaked now for the 2020 freshet season unless we get some heavy rain in the Fraser River Watershed.

We have been lucky this year as a cool spring slowed the above average snow pillows in the Coastal mountain ranges.

Past major floods here in the Valley have not happened in July.

Old Orchard Road this morning, at the west end of Chilliwack Mountain. The Fraser River I predict has peaked now for the 2020 freshet season unless we get some heavy rain in the Fraser River Watershed.We have been lucky this year as a cool spring slowed the above average snow pillows in the Coastal mountain ranges.Past major floods here in the Valley have not happened in July. Posted by Chris Gadsden on Monday, June 29, 2020

Courtesy Chris Gadsden