Fraser Health Continues Shut Down of Harrison Lagoon Over E Coli Count

Harrison Hot Springs – Usually, when Harrison Lagoon is shut down, it’s in the dead heat of summer, combined with goose poop.

So this continued notice comes as a bit of a surprise.

Granted with COVID-19 precautions and the lack of people around the beach, it makes sense.

On June 7, Fraser Health ordered the village to post no-swimming signs for the west lagoon area of Harrison Lake due to high E coli bacteria readings.

June 26 readings show yet another increase. There are four areas around Harrison Lake that are monitored annually, from May to September.

The Lagoon is always the flashpoint. The Lagoon reached the maxed out number (exceeds standards) of 2100 bacteria per 100 millilitres.

E coli will give you swimmers itch and possible stomach issues.

Harrison Lake remain swimable.

For more information, fraserhealth.ca.