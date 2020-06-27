Artist Callout: Mural Opportunity For New Chilliwack City Building

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is looking for an artist to create a mural on a new City building. The building will be completed this fall. Pictures of what the building will look like are below. The lower, grey cement section will be the canvas for this public art piece. All artist proposals are welcome.

When submitting your proposal, please include the following:

Artist contact information (name, email, phone number, mailing address)

Supply costs

Artist fee

Timeline for completion of the project

Concept behind the submission (tell us the story behind your piece)

All proposals must be submitted on a document no larger than 8.5 x 11”. They may be submitted by email to marleau@chilliwack.com or dropped off at City Hall (8550 Young Road, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4) no later then 3:30pm on September 3, 2020.

For more information, see Artist Call Out document.