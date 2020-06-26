chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 5: “Amanda Darling (and find out about her Pandemic Peace Arch Park ROMANCE!), Kristen Olynick” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Trish & Jenny are back with this week’s theme…LOVE!
Have you taken the love language test? Maybe you should!
Watch Chill N Chat! this week with guests Amanda Darling and find out about her Pandemic Peace Arch Park ROMANCE! Also visiting the studio is Kristen Olynick the Happy Wedding Officiant!
AND, a new feature, BRUCE ON THE LOOSE along with Treasure Trails and an evolution of sorts, for Wine & Whine…WHAT?!
All this week, on Chill N Chat!
