chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight!: The Baker’s Dozen Episode! w/ Douglas Wickers, Rachel and Nancy, Caleb Dankworth, Lori Paul and Rick Genge of Spiderlodge, Tales from the Quarantine (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! episode 13… Things continue to devolve on the Chilliwack Tonight! set as Douglas Wickers makes a play for complete domination while Rachel and Nancy are not-so-patiently waiting in the wings to ‘take their shot’ as permanent co-hosts.
Caleb Dankworth meanwhile is figuratively and literally ‘lost in the woods’ in “Weather Guy”, all while the #PromontoryPrangler makes a return to Opposite News after 20 years.
Mercifullly Lori Paul and Rick Genge of Spiderlodge delight with a performance from TEDxChilliwack 2018! Back this week as well, Tales from the Quarantine, COVIDeo Corner, & CT’s Opposite News (Realer Than Real™)
chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™
