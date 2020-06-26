chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight!: The Baker’s Dozen Episode! w/ Douglas Wickers, Rachel and Nancy, Caleb Dankworth, Lori Paul and Rick Genge of Spiderlodge, Tales from the Quarantine (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! episode 13… Things continue to devolve on the Chilliwack Tonight! set as Douglas Wickers makes a play for complete domination while Rachel and Nancy are not-so-patiently waiting in the wings to ‘take their shot’ as permanent co-hosts.

Caleb Dankworth meanwhile is figuratively and literally ‘lost in the woods’ in “Weather Guy”, all while the #PromontoryPrangler makes a return to Opposite News after 20 years.

Mercifullly Lori Paul and Rick Genge of Spiderlodge delight with a performance from TEDxChilliwack 2018! Back this week as well, Tales from the Quarantine, COVIDeo Corner, & CT’s Opposite News (Realer Than Real™)

