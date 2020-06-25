UFV Men’s Soccer – Panthers’ Multisport Standout Edwards joins Cascades

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s soccer team has signed local product Marley Edwards to round out its 2020 recruiting class.

Edwards, a multisport star at Abbotsford Senior Secondary, joins previously announced recruits Jeevan Dhaliwal, Taylor Richardson, Tobias Spiess and Will Bundy in head coach Tom Lowndes’s crop of recruits.

“I’m really excited to add Marley to this year’s recruiting class,” Lowndes enthused. “He has been a high-quality multisport athlete for many years now, and I believe that will help him with the transition to university soccer.

“I’ve been impressed with his dedication and desire. He has great speed with and without the ball, and is an attacking threat we are happy to add to the squad. He also helps us carry on our tradition of keeping top athletes in the Fraser Valley to continue their post-secondary education and play university sports.”

Edwards sparkled on both the pitch and the hardwood for the Abby Senior Panthers. As a member of the soccer team, he helped the Panthers to back-to-back 3A provincial berths, netting a bronze medal in 2018 and a 10th-place finish in 2019. He was also a key cog on the Abby Senior basketball squad which finished eighth at the B.C. 4A championship this past spring.

The Chilliwack product also excelled on the club soccer scene – in 2015, his Fraser Valley Premier squad finished second at the national championships, and more recently, he’s suited up for Surrey United FC.

“I chose to attend UFV because I am excited to see the team as well as the individual boys grow over the coming years,” said Edwards, who plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree at UFV. “I am familiar with many of them, and aware that there is great talent throughout the team. On top of that, playing for a coach like Tom was something that really influenced my decision. I am fond of his coaching style, and commend the passion that he has for the game which we both love.

“As much as soccer influenced my decision to attend UFV, academically, I aspire to receive my biology major over the course of the years I spend here. Along with that, I want to have an outstanding soccer career and eventually contend for a Canada West title.”