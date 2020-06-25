PNE Announces Summer Series Including Return of Modified Playland and Fair – Drive Thru Experience

Vancouver – Following on the heels of two highly successful Taste of the PNE drive through experiences aimed at staying connected with guests and supporting Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair concessionaire families who are potentially losing their entire 2020 season, the PNE today announced a series of additional experiences for the remainder of summer 2020.

As part of its COVID-19 protocols, all of these programs are entirely cashless, and tickets must be purchased in advance through Ticketleader.ca.

President and CEO Shelley Frost says the entire organization is humbled by the outpouring of support, which has come from across Canada. Frost says the response to the two initial drive through experiences, a Mini Donut sale supporting four concessionaires and a Father’s Day Weekend Car-B-Q that included another four Fair families as well as Canada’s first ever drive through vintage and custom car show, inspired the organization to push forward with plans across a number of other of the organization’s business streams.



“This is without a doubt one of the most challenging periods in PNE history,” says President and CEO Shelley Frost. “But what has become apparent is the deep desire of British Columbians to support not only the PNE organization but our staff, our partners and our concessionaire families. Building on the success of the Taste of the PNE series, we are incredibly excited to announce a number of other initiatives to continue to support the small Canadian businesses who make up our extended family. While we won’t have our usual thousands of jobs, we will be able, through these experiences, to recall hundreds of our staff team and provide them with at least some work during this difficult time.”



The PNE announced:

On Canada Day the PNE will host the first ever drive thru Canada Day celebration. Designed with full COVID protocols in place as a ‘reverse’ Parade which will see our guests drive their cars along the Parade Route.

The experience will celebrate everything Canada with live performers, logger sports, and a celebration of Canada’s national sport of hockey along the route.



Guests will be encouraged to decorate their vehicles in a Canadian theme and dress in their favourite red and white and wave the flag with pride.



The experience is $10 per car, regardless of number of passengers plus the cost of any food purchased with that going to our concessionaires. Three of the PNE longest standing and multigenerational families will be supported through this event. Tickets are available now at Ticketleader.ca.