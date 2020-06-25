Call for Applications for a Commissioner for the Cultus Lake Park Board – July 2 Deadline

Cultus Lake/Chilliwack – Chilliwack City Council is seeking applications for a newly vacant Commissioner position with the Cultus Lake Park Board. The application deadline is July 2, 2020.

After being Cultus Lake Park Commissioner since 2014, Joe Lamb, out of a large number of possible candidates, was recently selected to be the new Chief Administrator Officer.

He has been active in Cultus Lake politics since 2014.

Since 1932, the governance of Cultus Lake Park has been the responsibility of the Park Board, under The Cultus Lake Park Act. The Board is made up of five elected Commissioners, and recently one of the Commissioner positions has become vacant. Under section 7(1) of the Act, the Council of the City of Chilliwack must appoint a new member as soon as practicable to fill the vacancy.

Applicants must meet the qualifications to be nominated as a member of the council of a municipality under the Local Government Act. An applicant must be a Canadian citizen over the age of 18 years old, that has resided in BC for at least six months. They must not be disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election in British Columbia. For more information about qualifications for office, please see Part 3, Division 5 of the Local Government Act.

The mandate of the Cultus Lake Park Board is the use, regulation, protection, management, maintenance and improvement of the park. Members of the Board meet once a month to discuss and vote on long-term planning items, budget decisions, environmental sustainability as well as bylaws and policies. This position is largely a volunteer role with nominal remuneration.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to email their resume and cover letter to the Mayor’s Office for consideration. Please submit both documents in PDF format and explain why you feel you would be a good candidate. Applications can be emailed to mayor@chilliwack.com by July 2, 2020 for consideration. Alternatively, printed resumes and cover letters can be dropped off at the General Inquiries window at City Hall, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack.