Joe Lamb Named New CEO of Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – After being Cultus Lake Park Commissioner since 2014, Joe Lamb, out of a large number of possible candidates, has been selected to be the new Chief Administrator Officer.

He has been active in Cultus Lake politics since 2014.

You can email him congrats at joe.lamb@cultuslake.bc.ca.

From Lamb’s LinkedIn page: Respected executive professional with over 35 years of extensive experience leading operations, projects and staff in service industries as well as serving 5 years as an Elected Board Official. Unwavering belief in the need to deliver superior service and elevate standards of quality. Proven track record in problem solving, driving greater efficiencies, engagement and revenue with business and team development. Thrives on challenges and quickly adapts to new environments and responsibilities. Strong, organized leader with the ability to motivate others. Proactive, positive, great communication skills with an entrepreneurial approach to achieving goals and objectives.

Acting Chief Administrative Officer Company Name Cultus Lake Park Full-time Dates Employed Mar 2020 – Present

– Provide solid instructional leadership during a time of uncertainty during the COVID19 pandemic.

– Assessed business operations to provide guidance to Departmental Managers

– Effectively maintain budgets, identify and resolve issues.

– Work within guidelines of Union environment

– Manage relationships with residents through personal contact, media and corporate memorandums

– Liaise with upper levels in Provincial Government to facilitate necessary contracts and information management.

Cultus Lake Park Board

Employed Dec 2017 – Mar 2020

Employment Duration 2 yrs 4 mos Location Cultus Lake Park – Exceptional commitment to the organization

– Personal Integrity

– Executive oversight experience

– Strong communication skills and ability to build consensus

– Proven ability to work collaboratively within a multidisciplinary group

– Financial acumen

– Demonstrated problem-solving abilities

– Competent public/community relations …

Cultus Lake Park Board Commissioner

Dates Employed Oct 2014 – Mar 2020

Employment Duration 5 yrs 6 mos

Cultus Lake Park

– Elected official for local Government

– Work closely with other board members and Park staff to address the daily and changing needs of the Park Operations and the Community.