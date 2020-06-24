Creative BC on Re-Start of Film Industry re: COVID-19

Vancouver – Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan began Wednesday with Safety Guidelines published by industry for industry
STATEMENT FROM THE PROVINCIAL FILM COMMISSION AT CREATIVE BC
B.C. MOTION PICTURE INDUSTRY CAREFUL RESTART DURING COVID-19
PHASE 3 OPENS JUNE 24, 2020 | B.C.’S RESTART PLAN
All links, resources and details are provided here.
EMPLOYERS IN B.C.’S MOTION PICTURE INDUSTRY CAN NOW RESTART ALL PRODUCTION ACTIVITY with covid-19 safety plan
- Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the Province of British Columbia officially announced the start of Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan. In this phase, the Province welcomes all production activity to restart, resume or begin with employers’ COVID-19 Safety Plans implemented and in place – from domestic production companies to international studios creating content in B.C.
- Also in support of this restart, Safety Guidelines are published here today by the B.C. Motion Picture Industry COVID-19 Best Practices Coalition, establishing government/industry alignment. The Safety Guidelines are the product of collaboration and agreement between 27 participants including domestic and international employers, labour organizations and associations.
- The Safety Guidelines are made for industry by industry, and combine with the basic Protocols published earlier this month by WorkSafeBC, to strengthen the resource base from which employers can draw as they create and implement their own COVID-19 Safety Plans, which are required for all productions during the global pandemic.
- Federal border restrictions remain in place and a 14-day quarantine is still required for anyone entering the province on a valid work permit or otherwise.
- The ongoing roll-out of supportive resources by the Coalition for industry employers will include the Pandemic Production Guide, including department-specific guidance, all to be published soon. These assets will further support employers of any size to access specific and detailed health and safety protocols, guides and practices developed by industry for industry during COVID-19.
