Chilliwack Ringette Association’s Survey To Play

Are you thinking of registering for ringette in Chilliwack this fall? Please complete this survey if so:

http://www.chilliwackringette.ca/…/ringette-registration-u…/

Here is an important message from the Registrar:

As we await guidelines from Ringette BC about registration we want you to know that we look forward to being on the ice with you very soon.

Our 2020-21 season will be likely amended in date and delivery and as soon as we have the information we will be releasing registration. We anticipate registration being ready in August.

At this time we are looking for some general information so we can start our pre-season planning to ensure we have all the resources and instruction for our athletes. If you could please complete this poll and submit at your earliest convenience, we would be greatly appreciative. Please keep an eye on our website and facebook page for more information. Thank you!

Should you have any questions, please contact the registrar Laurie Benton – Laurie@chilliwackringette.ca