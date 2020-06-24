Ban Lifted on Evictions for Reasons Other than Late Payment or Non-Payment of Rent

Victoria – As announced June 19, 2020, the Province is maintaining the moratorium on rent increases and evictions for non-payment of rent. However, other notices to end tenancy may resume effectively immediately.

The moratorium on evictions has been in effect since March 30, 2020. As the Province moves forward with BC’s Restart Plan, the ban on evictions for reasons other than late payment or non-payment of rent has now been lifted.

The following tenancy laws are resuming:

A landlord can now issue a Notice to End Tenancy for any reason (other than unpaid or late payment rent).

Landlords with existing orders for eviction can take them to the courts beginning July 2, 2020, for enforcement and can enforce a writ order effective immediately.

Landlords can enter a rental suite with 24-hour notice and do not need the tenant’s consent. They are expected to follow health guidelines like physical distancing, cleaning and wearing masks when appropriate.

The change also allows for personal service of documents to resume.

Landlords’ ability to restrict access to common spaces for COVID-19 related health reasons remains.

The Province is committed to giving people advance notice before lifting the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent at a future date. A framework will be put in place that will require landlords to work with tenants to repay rent that is owing over a reasonable period of time.

FYI:

Information about changes to B.C.’s tenancy laws during COVID-19 can be found here:

https://www2.qa.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/housing-tenancy/residential-tenancies/covid-19