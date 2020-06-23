MOSQUITOES! 2020 is a Pain But NOT a Record – Call FVRD With Locations

Fraser Valley – Tis the season for those pesky bloodsuckers.

Mosquitoes.

The cities of Abbotsford and Chilliwack receive their fair share of complaints about the ‘lil flying pests but it’s actually the FVRD, Fraser Valley Regional District that takes care of the problem.

The usual complaints are coming from the usual areas: Island 22, Mill Lake, Fairfield Island etc.

FYI, the FVRD does not “Spray” for mosquitoes. They haven’t done that with their partners Morrow Bioscience. They try to use larvicide before things get out of control. Sloughs are one of the first places they tackle.

Little comfort if you’ve swatted a few already.

The freshet was not that bad this year, but stagnant water along the Fraser, Vedder, Chilliwack and Sumas River as well as Matsqui Prairie are the usual breeding grounds.

Jamie Leggett with the City of Chilliwack told FVN/chillTV that yes, she gets plenty of complaints and yes, she was “eaten alive” on Fairfield Island on Father’s Day.

She says, please make your concerns known to the FVRD as they track the migration.

Chilliwack School Board Trustee Heather Maahs said she ran out of repellent and had to head back to the store.

If you have questions about mosquitoes in your area, the treatments, or would like to report an area that has an abundance of mosquitoes, please contact the Mosquito Hotline at 1-888-733-2333 or email mosquitoes@fvrd.ca

bzzzzzzzzzzz….