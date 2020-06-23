Grant Park Sports Field Redevelopment in Abbotsford (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The Grant Park Sports Field Redevelopment in Abbotsford, came about in partnership with the Abbotsford Angels Baseball Association to improve the City’s baseball facilities.

In 2018 the City developed a new Masterplan for parks, recreation and culture – this project is one example of that plan being realized and it features two Under 9 (“U-9”) baseball fields with dug outs and one baseball field with synthetic turf, designed for participants with unique abilities.

Grant Park is now completely accessible to all users and includes 8 additional accessible parking spots in closer proximity to the facilities, a new accessible washroom building for families and people with disabilities, and an inclusive playground for all ages of children.

These updates to Grant Park were made possible by a $100,000 Field of Dreams grant from the Blue Jay’s Jays Care Foundation and $37,000 from the 2016 BC Summer Games Legacy Funds