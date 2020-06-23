FVN AM News Tuesday June 23, 2020. UFV and MetisBC Racism Concerns, Mosquitoes ! TWU Fundraiser (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn June 23, 2020

Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Tuesday June 23, 2020. UFV and MetisBC Racism Concerns, Mosquitoes ! TWU Fundraiser.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "FVN AM News Tuesday June 23, 2020. UFV and MetisBC Racism Concerns, Mosquitoes ! TWU Fundraiser (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.