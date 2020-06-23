Kent/Agassiz – The District of Kent – June 22 – Council Highlights – Sidewalk & Road Work, Highway 9 Upgrade.

Sidewalk Concrete Work

Council awarded the 2020 sidewalk concrete work to Contour Concrete in the amount of $28,332.00 (excluding tax).

At the beginning of 2019, District staff completed an assessment of all sidewalk letdowns in the Agassiz Townsite. A three-phase plan was created to replace or improve sidewalk letdowns that were in poor condition and presented hazards for pedestrians. The first phase was completed last summer by Contour Concrete, and the District is now moving to the next phase.

The planned concrete work is demanding in terms of both precision and labour. Contour Concrete is a local contractor who has completed this type of work for the District in the past and is very familiar with roadway safety requirements.

Construction will take place throughout the summer months. Please see the map on the District’s website for locations of sidewalk letdowns that will be removed and replaced.

Sutherland Road Upgrade

Langley Concrete will supply two concrete box culverts in the amount of $103,691.56 as part of the Reconstruction Project on Sutherland road.

Previous direction from Council has indicated a preference for concrete box culverts, which generally have longer lifespans, durability, and fish passage benefits.

The price provided includes freight to the site, but not installation. A third-party contractor to unload and place them in-situ as well as additional machinery will be required to move the culvert into place as lowering them from above is not possible due to the overhead powerlines.

A new request for Quotations for excavation and installation of the culvert segments will be provided by District staff.

Public works staff will be providing trucking, labour, and materials for backfilling and compaction works for this section of the road.

Safety Improvements on Highway 9

In 2019, District staff undertook an assessment which included collecting speed data on Highway 9 near the McDonald Road pedestrian crossing and confirmed that drivers are travelling at excessive speeds and that the uncontrolled crosswalk needs safety improvements.

Following this assessment, staff contacted the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure requesting the installation of safety improvements at this crossing, specifically Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB). The Ministry has not yet responded to this request.

ICBC offers funding for a wide range of road safety improvement projects and the District previously sourced $5,000 towards the purchase and installation of speed reader boards ($2,500 per board). ICBC also offers $3,000 per location for the installation of RRFB’s

ICBC has stepped up again, and confirmed this safety funding is available to the District. Any works funded by ICBC must be completed by March 31, 20221.

Based on the options presented, Council approved the relocation of the speed reader board from Morrow Road to Highway 9 for this summer. The speed reader board will be returned in the fall to its location in the school zone on Morrow Road.

Depending on Ministry’s response to the District’s request for RRFB, the District will consider the installation of RRFB’s this year or may have to consider this project for the following year’s budget.

COVID-19 Update

The first committee meeting since the beginning of the pandemic occurred on June 11, 2020 with Councillor Post chairing the Kent Agricultural Advisory Committee. Emergency Coordinator, Mike Van Laerhoven presented information on how to prepare agricultural land in the even of an emergency. As phases of re-opening continue, it was recommended that an open house on emergency preparedness (natural disasters and fire) for agricultural producers be considered.

Councillor Schwichtenberg announced that as of June 29th the Agassiz-Harrison Museum will be re-opening to the public.

The library is getting closer to an opening date and is continuing to offer contactless pick-up. To learn more about FVRL Express – Click, Pick, Go visit fvrl.bc.ca.

Councillor Spaeti announced that the usage of the Agassiz Harrison Community Services Food Bank has remained the same as pre-COVID. However, over the next few months the demand is expected to increase due to job loss and pay cuts. The biggest needs are condensed soup, kids’ toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant and canned cat food. The Food Bank is by appointment only and can be reached at 604-796-2585. If you would like to donate to the Food Bank, please visit their website to learn how http://agassiz-harrisoncs.ca/donate.

“Thank you to the residents of Kent for your respectful way of following the advice of our Medical Health Officer. Stay safe, be kind and shop local”. – Mayor Pranger

Congratulations AESS Class of 2020

Mayor Pranger pre-recorded her message to the Class of 2020 and congratulated all who helped make this event possible. It still became special for them the way everybody pulled together and tried to make a good event.

Councillor Spaeti viewed the Grad Class Drive-by and reported that it was a huge success!

Community Safety – Situation Tables

Councillor Spaeti attended the Situation Tables Information Presentation. The Office of Crime Reduction and Gang Outreach leads and supports efforts to create and enhance existing Situation Tables in BC.

Situation Tables help front line staff from the public safety, health, and social services sectors to identify vulnerable people and through real-time information sharing before they experience a negative or traumatic event. The benefits of Situation Tables are:

Reduce long term demand on emergency and police resources

Increase vulnerable peoples’ use of services

Proactively connect people to services.

This program currently runs successfully in Hope and Chilliwack and there is significant interest and support from RCMP and local community service agencies to bring the program to this area.