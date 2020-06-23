Chilliwack Hawks Field Lacrosse Heads Back To the Turf Sunday June 28

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hawks Field Lacrosse announce a return to play camp this upcoming Sunday June 28th at Townsend Turf Field 11am-2pm.

All sessions will be centered around fundamentals and will abide by the rules set forth by the BCLA Phase 1 guidelines. Camp details are below.

All registrations and waivers must be signed and emailed back no later than Friday. Limited spots available.

chilliwackhawks.president@gmail.com