Chilliwack Hawks Field Lacrosse Heads Back To the Turf Sunday June 28

Posted By: Don Lehn June 23, 2020

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hawks Field Lacrosse announce a return to play camp this upcoming Sunday June 28th at Townsend Turf Field 11am-2pm.

All sessions will be centered around fundamentals and will abide by the rules set forth by the BCLA Phase 1 guidelines. Camp details are below.

All registrations and waivers must be signed and emailed back no later than Friday. Limited spots available.

chilliwackhawks.president@gmail.com

Image may contain: text that says 'NOW! SPAGE REBSTER LIMITEDD June 28th 2020 Return To Play Lacrosse Camp AGE GROUPS U5-U13 COST- FREE TOWNSEND TURF FIELD 11AM-2PM'
