Body of Deceased Male Located in Abbotsford’s John Mahoney Park

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to the parking lot of John Mahoney Park Monday night at approximately 7:30 pm for the report of an unresponsive male. The male was found in the driver’s seat of a white SUV bearing out of province license plates. Emergency services confirmed that the male had been deceased for some time.

Major Crime Detectives, Forensic Identification members and the BC Coroner Service are continuing to investigate. The investigation is in its early stages and additional information will be available as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225, or to text 222973 (AbbyPD).