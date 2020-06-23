Beer for Our Health Heroes and First Responders Campaign – Fraser Valley Heath Care Foundation

Fraser Valley – “whiskey for my men and beer for my horses” – Toby Keith & Willie Nelson

Early this spring Old Yale Brewing challenged its customers to support the front line with a “Beer for our Health Heroes and First responders” campaign.

The campaign allowed people to buy a $5 beer that would be given to a Fraser Valley Health Hero or First responder. On top of that, Old Yale Brewing committed to a matching donation of a further $10 to the Fraser Valley Heath Care Foundation (FVHCF).

The campaign wrapped up May 31th 2020 with a donation to the FVHCF for a total of $1670.

“We are forever grateful of the support our community partners at Old Yale Brewing” said Liz Harris Executive Director FVHCF. “And of course our thanks go out to their thirsty customers that supported the front line.”

If you would like to also help support the Chilliwack General hospital you can do so online at www.fvhcf.ca or please call the office at 1-877-661-0314

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.