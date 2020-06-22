Work Starts This Week – $1.2M to Build Nearly 25 kms of New Fencing along the Coquihalla

Merritt – Construction crews will start work this week on a $1.2-million project to build nearly 25 kilometres of new fencing along the Coquihalla Highway, south of Merritt, that will help keep travellers and wildlife safe.

On average, there are approximately 160 wildlife-related vehicle accidents each year on Highway 5, 75% of which are with deer. Wildlife-exclusion fencing is 1.2 metres (four feet) higher than livestock fencing, blocking larger animals, such as deer, moose and elk from provincial highways. The exclusion fencing works by redirecting the animals to existing wildlife underpasses, allowing for the safe movement of animal populations under the highway.

The fencing will replace current livestock fencing along both sides of Highway 5, starting at Comstock Road and running 12 kilometres southbound until it connects with existing wildlife-exclusion fencing.

“The City of Merritt is pleased the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is creating new wildlife-exclusion fencing along Highway 5 south of Merritt,” said Linda A. Brown, mayor, City of Merritt. “This is an importation corridor not only for our community but for the entire province. I, along with my fellow council members, am proud to have this additional protection for both travellers and our native animal population in the Nicola Valley. This fencing will ensure the safe movement of animals. It comes at a key time with higher numbers of guests visiting our beautiful region each year.”

The project adds to the nearly 180 kilometres of wildlife-exclusion fencing already in place along Highway 5.