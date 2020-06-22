UFV Investigating On Line Racist Comments By Students

Posted By: Don Lehn June 22, 2020

Fraser Valley – Over the weekend, UFV released a Twitter statement on how they do not condone racism. On other social media platforms including Instagram, there were racist slurs against Asian students that were the basis of the UFV post.

Outside of the Twitter post, UFV Media Relations have been quiet (so far) on this matter. Reaction is building on line. UFV has opened an investigation.

The irony is that this happened on the heels of National Indigenous Peoples Day, an event that UFV takes seriously.

