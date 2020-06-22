PACWEST Cancels Fall Competition – Abby’s Columbia Bible College Won’t Hit The Court

Abbotsford – The PACWEST announced that Conference league competition for Fall 2020 in men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, volleyball and golf has been cancelled. The PACWEST is hopeful that we will be able to restart conference league competition for men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball in January 2021 with a modified schedule.

One of the teams directly affected are Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College. (U Sports has made the same decision which affects UFV).

The decision to cancel the PACWEST fall league was not an easy one. “We looked at a number of different scenarios for fall competition keeping in mind the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and officials. Ultimately the decision came down to our guiding principle of keeping everyone safe” said PACWEST President Jake McCallum.

Despite this difficult decision the PACWEST continues to monitor the recommendations and guidelines from the Provincial Health Authorities and will explore competition in January 2021 for all sport.

Nationally the CCAA announced earlier this month the cancellation of the four 2020 fall National Championships. Along with that announcement the CCAA also said “Because CCAA Championships will not be offered for fall sports, these student-athletes will not consume a year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.”

As a Conference, member institutions have the ability to decide how and when they will return to sport participation based on institutional, municipal and provincial recommendations and guidelines.