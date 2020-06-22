Op/Ed – Why J.K. Rowling is Wrong – Morgane Oger on CanQueer Podcast (AUDIO)

Vancouver/Chilliwack/Toronto – In a recent episode of the CanQueer podcast,the hosts are joined by prominent LGBTQ2 advocate Morgane Oger (www.morganeoger.ca) as they discuss how J.K. Rowling’s blog post is not only transphobic but also how it’s incorrect.

Oger has been active in the Fraser Valley over the past few years, in relation to the Rainbow Crosswalk issue, comments from controversial Chilliwack School Trustee Barry Neufeld and tense personal appearances from Kari Simpson and her organization “Culture Guard”.

Oger is also Vice President at BC NDP and Founder at Morgane Oger Foundation

https://canqueer.podbean.com/e/episode-169-why-jk-rowling-is-wrong/?fbclid=IwAR1NQer_iLKT2b8sfGiucST-eJJ2TdcITr5c2qKdxwUKQieoE_OKQmH3UhQ