Chilliwack Leisure Centre Weight Rooms and Spray Parks to Open June 29

Chilliwack – Weight rooms in the Chilliwack Landing and Cheam Leisure Centres will be reopening by appointment only on June 29, 2020. Appointments will give leisure centre staff the ability to conduct screening of all patrons upon their entry, and to clean and disinfect equipment before and after each use. Further, this will keep the number of people using the facilities at the same time to a maximum of 25, excluding staff.

June 29 has been selected as an opening date in order to allow the facilities’ operator, Recreation Excellence, enough time to bring in and train staff on new guidelines and procedures. Gym members and residents can view available time slots online and can book appointments by calling the facility directly. Each appointment will be up to one hour and fifteen minutes.

“Physical activity and mental wellness work hand in hand,” said Mayor Popove. “We hope that this modified approach to opening parts of the leisure centres will allow residents to get back into their routines safely.”

The health and safety of the community remains the top priority as additional facilities are cautiously opened. COVID-19 Safety Plans for each facility are in place and available at myreccentre.com. Please help keep these facilities open: clean your hands before and after use, avoid touching your face, and practice physical distancing. If you are sick, stay home.

In addition to leisure centre weight rooms, the spray parks at Chilliwack Landing, Cheam Centre and Central Community Park are also scheduled to open to the public on June 29.