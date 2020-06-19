Weather Network Summer Forecast Calls For Above Normal Temps

Burlington, Ontario (Weather Network) – Summer has gotten off to a slow start across British Columbia, with temperatures on the cool side of normal so far during June and additional periods of cooler weather are likely into early July. We still expect that very warm weather will dominate during the heart of summer, especially across southern and western parts of the province. However, we must admit this is the part of the summer temperature forecast where we are currently the most uncertain.

There are also signs that the summer heat could come to an early end with the potential for cooler than normal temperatures to conclude the season, especially across northeastern parts of the province. Near normal rainfall is expected along with the typical risk for wildfires.