UBC Appoints First Indigenous Chancellor – Hon. Steven Point

Vancouver – (wiuth files from The Ubyssey,Charlotte Alden and Andrew Ha)

Steven Lewis Point will be UBC’s 19th chancellor — and the first Indigenous person to fill the role.

With his term beginning July 1, Point succeeds Lindsay Gordon whose six-year term just came to a close. As chancellor, Point will preside over convocation and represent the university at a variety of events.

Hon. Steven Point

Like Gordon, Point is a UBC alumnus. The law graduate has received an honourary degree from the university and has served as the lieutenant governor of BC. He is also a member of the Skowkale First Nation.

From 1975 to 1999, Steven Point served as Chief of the Skowkale First Nation. From 1994 to 1999 he served as Tribal Chair of the Stó:lō Nation.

Point is a Canadian jurist and served as the 28th Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, whose term of office ended on November 1, 2012. He also served as the chair of the advisory committee on the safety and security of vulnerable women, a committee that provides community-based guidance to the implementation of the recommendations from the Missing Women Commission of Inquiry.

“I am incredibly honoured to become UBC’s next Chancellor,” said Point in a press release. “My father is from the Musqueam Nation and I’ve always felt a personal connection to this land. I look forward to returning to my alma mater and working alongside students, faculty, academic leaders and the broader community to advance the university’s vision.”