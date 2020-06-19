TWU Spartans w/ Spartan Foundation, Host Complete Champion Challenge Saturday – 6 Hour Marathon YouTube Fundraiser – Saturday June 20 (VIDEO LINK)

Langley – The Trinity Western Spartans, in partnership with the Spartan Foundation, will host the Complete Champion Challenge Saturday, with a six-hour sports marathon fundraiser streamed live on YouTube from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT).



The event is a fundraiser to help Spartan family members who have been financially burdened by the effects of COVID-19 and help student-athletes return to TWU this fall.



The six-hour sports marathon will feature coaches and staff cycling 100 kilometres or running 30 kilometres, while Spartans student-athletes will compete in a variety of sporting challenges throughout the day.



Over the course of the six-hour stream, fans can tune in YouTube to see interviews with athletes, alums and coaches, as well as feature videos, fun challenges and highlights from this past season. The event will be streamed live from Trinity Western University, where the cyclists will riding their 100 kilometres on stationary trainers and runners will be running their 30 kilometres along a three-kilometre loop around campus.



As part of the live stream, TWU will also host the Spartans Slam Dunk Contest presented by Benchmark Homes, featuring men’s basketball star Ja’Qaulyn Gilbreath going head-to-head against men’s volleyball star Jackson Howe . The Slam Dunk Contest will start at 12:40 p.m. (PT). The judging panel will include Rodney Pryor, who won the 2017 NCAA Slam Dunk Contest when he was at Georgetown University. Pryor, who played with the Fraser Valley Bandits in 2019, is a member of the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League. Pryor was coached by current Spartans men’s basketball head coach Trevor Pridie when he was playing and Pridie was an assistant coach with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.



As of Friday morning, the Complete Champion Challenge campaign has crowdfunded more the $62K of the $100K goal.