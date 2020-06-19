Cultus Lake Concerns About Smallmouth Bass Illegally Introduced Into The Lake

Cultus Lake – For those angling in Cultus Lake this BC Family Fishing Weekend, June 19-21, and through the summer, please note there is a program to monitor Smallmouth Bass in the lake.
A team of fish biologists from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and from Thompson Rivers University is tackling the issue of invasive Smallmouth Bass (SMB) in the lake.
A number of SMB have been tagged for research purposes. If you catch one of those with a visible, bright green or pink ‘spaghetti’ tag, please return it live into the lake.
If you catch an untagged Smallmouth Bass, please remove the fish from the lake; record its size, the place and time the fish was caught, and email the information to margettsw19@mytru.ca
Also note, there is NO Cultus Lake Pikeminnow Derby this year, due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions on crowd size.
Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk is funding this project.
