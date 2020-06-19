Charges Laid After June 9 Shooting in Mission

Mission – On June 9th, Mission RCMP were called to the 32000 block of Dewdney Trunk Road for reports of a shooting. Click here for the original release.

The 58 year old male who was arrested on scene has been identified as Tin Lik Ho. Two counts of Attempt Murder with a firearm and one count of Breach of release order have been laid against Ho. Ho has since been released from custody by a Judicial Justice of the Peace on several court imposed conditions. Ho is set to appear at the Abbotsford Provincial Courthouse on August 24th, 2020.

The 49 year old victim who suffered gun shot wounds is still recovering in Hospital. A second victim, described as a 62 year old male, has been identified and is without injury. The investigation is still ongoing as further evidence is still being analyzed.