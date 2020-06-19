Abbotsford’s Centennial Outdoor Pool Will Not Re-open for Summer 2020

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford has re-opened many outdoor recreation facilities in alignment with the Province of British Columbia’s Re-start Plan, however, the Centennial Outdoor Pool will not be re-opening for Summer 2020.

In May 2020, the City asked residents in a survey about recreation participation post COVID-19. Results from that public and stakeholder engagement saw a significant majority of respondents preferring the re-opening of an indoor pool over the outdoor pool.

Municipalities across the region are re-opening recreation amenities based on Provincial directives as well as the unique circumstances in each community. The costs of operating Centennial Pool including maintenance and utility fees were significantly high in relation to the length of the summer season remaining.

The City analyzed the overall costs of operating Centennial Pool compared to the number of people that could be served due to the shortened swim season as well as the capacity restrictions in place due to physical distancing requirements. Staff resources will be re-focused on re-opening an indoor pool as soon as possible.

Spray parks, playgrounds, and sports fields have re-opened and, starting June 22, the City will be offering free outdoor fitness classes and additional sun safety education.

City Facilities: https://www.abbotsford.ca/public_safety/emergency_program/city_services_update_covid_19/city_services_reopening_information.htm

Return to Recreation Guidelines: https://www.abbotsford.ca/returnPRC