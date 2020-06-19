Abbotsford Outdoor Sport Fields Re-open for Bookings

Abbotsford – Abbotsford’s outdoor sports fields have re-opened for public and user group bookings today.

User groups who make bookings from now until August 19, 2020 will receive a new Facility Use License (“FUL”). The FUL will require user groups to have a COVID-19 Safety plan in place and confirm that activities conform with the City of Abbotsford’s “Return to Recreation’ guidelines.

An additional field booking process will be announced soon for bookings between September- December 2020.

Re-opening these outdoor recreation spaces is in alignment with Phase Two of the British Columbia Re-Start Plan. The City continues to engage with Fraser Health, as well as the Provincial and Federal governments for information on revised best practices for re-opening safely.

City Facilities: https://www.abbotsford.ca/public_safety/emergency_program/city_services_update_covid_19/city_services_reopening_information.htm

Return to Recreation Guidelines: https://www.abbotsford.ca/returnPRC