First PNE, Now Drive In Donuts At Abbotsford Agrifair! June 19 – 21

Abbotsford/Vancouver – The PNE came up with the idea and now, the Abbotsford Agrifair will follow in its delicious footsteps.

We are now craving

Stuck for a Father's Day gift or if you are just plain jonesing?

Keep watching the Abbotsford Agrifair Facebook page for more details.

“BC’s BestMini Donuts”.

Don’t miss out on this limited chance!Each ticket will include two passes to Agrifair 2021

June 19thto 21st.

11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Exhibition Park, 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford.

For tickets information go to www.ticketleader.ca

Participating Vendors:

Cin City Mini Donuts:Owned and operated by Nate and Leila Simpson.Their mini donuts are “Always Fresh, Made Right Before Your Eyes”.

Mini Donut Factory:Debutingtheir brand new donut factory, they are stoked and honored to share with you what they believe is B.C.’s Best Mini Donuts.

Those Little Mini Donuts:Originally designed for Disney, they have called the PNE home for the last 45 years. This is the first time they have ever been available in BC outside the PNE fairground.

Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts:Their mini donuts have been a staple at all fairs and festivals for over 25 years.

Their truly fluffy dessert is freshly made to melt in your mouth.

Drive In Donuts