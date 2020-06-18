CANCELLED – 2020 BC Rivers Day Celebration and Cleanup In September

Fraser Valley – It is with regret that the Directors of the Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society inform you that they will not be proceeding with the 2020 BC Rivers Day Celebration and Cleanup on Sunday, September 27th.

The Society encourage individuals and families to get outdoors on BC Rivers Day to clean up their favourite part of the Chilliwack/Vedder River Corridor.

With the uncertain situation with COVID – 19 it is the right call as a lot of organizing goes in to putting this event together, well before the cleanup. The safety of the great volunteers and the CVRCS directors is the most important thing.