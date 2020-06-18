BC Transit Summer Service To Cultus Lake Resumes June 28

Cultus Lake – BC Transit, the Fraser Valley Regional District and the City of Chilliwack are announcing a seasonal service change effective on June 28 in the Chilliwack Transit System.

The seasonal service change will provide customers with transportation options to enjoy Cultus Lake Park for the summer season.

The seasonal service change will include reinstatement of route 6 Cultus Lake, with service running until Labour Day. The route departs and returns from Vedder and Promontory to Cultus Lake Elementary School.

Summer Sunday and holiday service on route 11 Agassiz-Harrison will also be in effect starting on June 28.

For more information on the seasonal service change, routes and schedules, please visit bctransit.com/Chilliwack.