BC Substance Use Conference Moves To Webinar Format In June

Vancouver – The BC Substance Use Conference scheduled for this June has been postponed as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. They recognize that the importance of sharing guidance, experiences, and evidence to protect our communities is especially important at this time, especially as they learn more about the virus and its impact on our communities and people who use drugs or are in recovery.
In place of the in-person conference:
Web-based sessions:
- June 18 – Pregnancy and Substance Use Disorders
- June 19 – Older Adults & Substance Use: From Guidelines to Clinical Practice
- June 22 – Treating Substance Use Disorders in Rural and Remote Settings
- June 24 – Pandemic Prescribing
Full details and registration: https://ubccpd.ca/course/bccsu2020
BC ECHO ON SUBSTANCE USE
June 23 is the next BC ECHO on Substance Use (Opioid Use Disorder) session.
“Special considerations for opioid use disorder in youth”
Presenter: Dr. Sharon Vipler
Tuesday, June 23, 12:00pm – 1:00pm
New resource: Frequently Asked Questions from our recent Substance Use and COVID-19 ECHO sessions are now available on the BC ECHO on Substance Use page here .
